83: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to shoot finals at Lord's after ongoing World Cup

After 2019 cricket championship draws to a close next month, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to film 1983 victory at London's iconic ground

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

As Virat Kohli and his Men In Blue tour across England in their bid to bring the 2019 World Cup trophy home, director Kabir Khan and his on-screen cricket team have been recreating the 1983 World Cup matches in Scotland. However, the shoot of the final — that saw skipper Kapil Dev's XI take on the championship favourites West Indies — has been scheduled for July-end. mid-day has learnt that as the World Cup draws to a close, Ranveer Singh and his boys will hit the pitch at Lord's cricket ground to reimagine India's thumping victory.

A source from the creative team of the Vishnu Induri, Madhu Mantena and Sajid Nadiadwala production says, "Kabir has designed the schedule in such a way that the unit will finish filming pivotal matches by mid-July. By then, the ongoing World Cup will wrap up. The unit will then head to Lord's to shoot the 1983 World Cup final, which forms the climax of the sports drama. Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi, will join them in England to shoot the sequences. It is well-known that Romi had walked out of the stadium midway, assuming that India would lose the match. She then tried re-entering the ground when India started taking wickets but was unable to do so as she had given her pass away. This anecdote will be shown on screen."

Kapil Dev and Mohinder Amarnath lift the 1983 World Cup trophy

The source adds that the team has already shot for the memorable India-Zimbabwe match that saw Dev scoring 175 runs off 138 balls.

