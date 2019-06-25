Celebrating 36 years to the 1983 World Cup victory, Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses!

bollywood

The reel team's Captain Ranveer Singh shares glimpses from the training. This day 25th June in 1983 was the day when India had won the world with their cricketing excellence

Ranveer Singh

On this day, 36 years back, Kapil Dev marked one of the greatest days in India's history. India lifts it's first World Cup at Lord's beating favourites West Indies by 43 runs and etching their name in sporting folklore.

Ranveer Singh shared the winning by, "36 years ago on this day, India turned the world upside down!!! ð®ð³ #ThisIs83".

With a quote from Rocky Balboa, the video gives glimpses of the enthusiasm and dedication they put into making this most awaited sports film of the year. The director Kabir Singh gives the perfect closure to the video as he exclaims, "Yeah, okay, Perfect".

Meanwhile, Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone too has joined the cast of '83, and the actress has started shooting for the film with Ranveer. anveer Singh shared a goofy video clip, where Deepika Padukone is seen hitting the actor with a bat. It seems like the on-screen and off-screen couple is having quite a good time shooting for their film. In the video, while Deepika looks all happy, Ranveer Singh tries to jump while his real-and-reel wife hits him.

Ranveer Singh wrote: "Story of my Life Real & Reel ! @deepikapadukone @83thefilm [sic]".

Kabir Khan's '83 is touted as the biggest sports film of the country. '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

