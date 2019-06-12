Watch Video: Deepika Padukone 'hits it off' with Ranveer Singh for '83
Deepika Padukone has joined the cast of '83, and the actress has started shooting for the film with Ranveer
After sharing a few pictures with smiling faces, Ranveer Singh shared a goofy video clip, where Deepika Padukone is seen hitting the actor with a bat. It seems like the on-screen and off-screen couple is having quite a good time shooting for their film. In the video, while Deepika looks all happy, Ranveer Singh tries to jump while his real-and-reel wife hits him.
Ranveer Singh wrote: "Story of my Life Real & Reel ! @deepikapadukone @83thefilm [sic]". Watch the video here.
Story of my Life Real & Reel ! @deepikapadukone @83thefilm
If reports are to be believed, a source said: "Deepika has a good role because she plays Kapil's wife Romi Bhatia who was also a pageant winner. In fact, as far as the story goes, she had left the stadium after India started losing the wickets. But when she heard that they are on the verge of winning the World Cup, she came back to the stadium. That part is extremely dramatic. Also, the film will delve into the relationship between the husband and wife, their love story."
There were also reports that Deepika Padukone might just have a cameo in this sports drama. But the latest buzz has altogether a different story to say. The actress will have a full-fledged and a prominent role to play in '83.
Kabir Khan's '83 is touted as the biggest sports film of the country. '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.
