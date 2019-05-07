Ranveer Singh to live, train with Kapil Dev for 10 days in Delhi!

bollywood

For his next 83, Ranveer is again changing the rules of how an actor prepares for his role. He wants to wow cine-goers with his transformation as the legendary World Cup winning Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh is a perfectionist actor who has repeatedly spoken that he wants to be the best actor of his generation. The young superstar has delivered some of the most memorable and finest on-screen performances of recent times like Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela. People, who know him closely, credit his obsessive preparation to transform into a character on screen as the primary reason behind his incredible performances.

For his next 83, Ranveer is again changing the rules of how an actor prepares for his role. He wants to wow cine-goers with his transformation as the legendary World Cup winning Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Ranveer is heading to Delhi on Wednesday, May 8 to live and train with Kapil for 10 days. He feels this visit is immensely important for his process to become the iconic captain on screen.

"No actor has ever lived with the person he is playing on screen to soak in the subject's personality and behaviour and also learn about the mind of the subject. But this is Ranveer Singh who has his own set of plans to deliver one of the most awaited performances on-screen. Ranveer is supremely excited about the challenge and wants to again deliver an acting piece that lives up to the massive expectation of the people. Kapil became a legend after he rallied the team to win the 1983 world cup. The entire nation wants this film to tell the incredible untold story of India's greatest victory and Ranveer wants to do justice to this anticipation. He has a set plan for his Delhi trip. He wants to see, live and breathe Kapil before he starts shooting," reveals a source close to the film.

Ranveer confirms, "I'm looking forward to spending more time with Kapil sir. He is kind, generous, warm and funny. I had a memorable two days with him in Dharamshala. I'm going to spend more time with him in Delhi to learn more about him. It's a first of its kind exercise in my acting process where I'll be studying the man himself in the flesh for my on-screen portrayal of him. I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to learn about life from a true legend."

In Padmaavat, too, Ranveer Singh, he gave Indian cinema one of the most iconic villains of all time Alauddin Khilji. During his prep, he shut himself out from the world for 3 months, spoke to parents over the weekend, lived in a dark room, watched hate speeches and hate crimes of tyrants and pushed himself to the brink of darkness to deliver one of the best all-time acting performances in Indian cinema. During Gully Boy, for nearly 2 months, he took time out to be with the people of Dharavi to understand their minds, their world, and their daily life. So, it wasn't a surprise when he delivered one of his career-best performances and looked like he belonged to the world that he inhabited in the film.

