Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 crew was at Lord's and the MCC members know it!

Ranveer Singh

The makers of the Ranveer Singh starrer '83 conducted their third recce of the Lord's Cricket Ground in London recently and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) magazine circulated among members, has provided some interesting insights into what could make the film on India's first cricket World Cup win a success. Kapil Dev's team beat the mighty West Indies in the final on the hallowed turf in 1983.

The makers of the film led by director Kabir Khan have gone into minute details, which entail even the footwear of the players then. Moin Shaik, the first assistant director, is quoted as saying, "The players used to wear shoes with leather soles that had spikes in them. The machines that made them do not exist anymore, so just to create 40 soles, we got a special machine created ." Later this month, the crew of '83 will begin their 70-day UK tour. Khan emphasises that though it's 35 years since Kapil Dev lifted the Prudential Cup, "Lord's is still Lord's. Anyone who I had to persuade to work on this film, I just said, 'we're filming at Lord's' and they were on board."

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram to share a black and white picture of himself looking all retro in a moustachioed look and a swept-back hairstyle.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

