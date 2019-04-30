Is this Ranveer Singh's first look as Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan's '83?

bollywood

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of himself in a retro moustachioed look and we wonder if this is his first look as Kapil Dev from '83

Ranveer Singh. Pic/instagram.com/ranveersingh

In Kabir Singh's directorial '83, Ranveer Singh plays ace cricketer Kapil Dev, under whose leadership India won her first cricket World Cup in 1983. The glamorous cast is led by Ranveer Singh as captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Ranveer Singh recently took to Instagram to share a black and white picture of himself looking all retro in a moustachioed look and a swept-back hairstyle. The actor looks stylish and dashing in the look, and it makes us wonder if this is indeed his first look as Kapil Dev from '83.

Here's the photo Ranveer shared:

Celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha has even commented on the picture hinting that it might just be Ranveer's look from '83. He wrote, "This filter is very - 1983". Kubbra Sait commented "Such a cutie" while Gully Boy co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Aeitihasik".

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

