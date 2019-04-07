Kabir Khan's directorial '83 has started their journey

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev

Ranveer Singh and team is preparing for their upcoming film 83 in Dharamshala. Kapil Dev, the legend himself, is training Ranveer and his team to reprise the 1983 Cricket World Cup win. After training in the city, the cast and crew of the film will head to overseas for the shoot.

Ranveer Singh took to his social media to share the picture. The actor captioned it: "LEGEND!#KapilDev @83thefilm #blessed #journeybegins".

Recently, the star-studded cast of one of the most anticipated film '83 takes a deep dive into the film is creating splashes quite literally as the actors share their playful pictures from Dharamsala.

Bringing to screen one of the most celebrated and coveted events of Indian Cricket, the Kabir Khan directorial is mounted on a huge scale. The makers are leaving no stones unturned into stirring the excitement of the masses as they unveiled the cast portraying the various cricketers of the '83 team. The so-called Kapil's Devils have been the legends of Indian cricket for engraving their names in the history of cricket, hence, the makers have converged the entire Indian film industry to pick the suitable actors for the sports film.

The countdown for the biggest sports film in India begins as the cast has headed to Dharamsala for the prep of '83. Giving a glimpse into the high infused energy of the team, the official handle of '83 shared a picture of the reel life cricketers.

Earlier, the makers hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire former team that lifted the world cup in 83. Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to it's maiden World Cup win, 1983's World Cup stays to be one of the most etched events in the minds of the cricket fans.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, '83 is slated to be released on 10 April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

