See photos: Ranveer Singh prepares for '83 in Kapil Dev's avatar

Ranveer Singh has begun shooting for his next in Dharamshala. The film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev. Photos: Pallav Paliwal.

Ranveer Singh is currently in Dharamshala and has started preparing for his upcoming film '83. The actor plays the role of former Indian Cricket Team's captain, Kapil Dev in this film, which is based on their 1983s historic World Cup win. The film has been helmed by Kabir Khan.

We have the pictures of Ranveer Singh in the avatar of Kapil Dev as he prepares to get into the skin of the character. In the picture, Ranveer is seen on the field walking with his entourage. Seemingly, a post-rehearsal click.



Ranveer Singh spotted preparing for Kapil Dev's character in '83. All Pictures: Pallav Paliwal.

A day ago, Ranveer Singh had also shared a photo of the entire star cast of '83, which includes Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Chirag Patil, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Addinath Kothare, R Badree and others on Instagram. The team shared a glimpse of them having fun in the pool as they kickstarted 1983's shoot in Dharamshala.

Here's the picture of the entire reel and real cricket team:

Apparently, Ranveer will spend a fortnight with Kapil Dev to learn his mannerisms and harness of his character. Talking about it, a source had earlier told mid-day, "Kapil Dev had flown down to Mumbai last month to film an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. It was during this visit that Ranveer met him and expressed his desire to spend a few days with him in Chandigarh. The cricketer gladly obliged. The idea is to spend as much time as possible with Kapil so that he can study his mannerisms and body language. Ranveer will also utilise the time to perfect his bowling skills under Kapil sir's supervision."

Ranveer, along with the entire team is being trained under the supervision of coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu. The film '83 would be Ranveer Singh's first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Earlier, the makers hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire former team that lifted the world cup in 83. The event was attended by the original Men in Blue along with Captain Kapil Dev.

