Kapil's Devils plunge their way into the journey of '83, Ranveer Singh shares photo

bollywood

The team of '83, Ranveer Singh, Ammy Virk and others are currently in Dharamshala to begin prep for this sports film

Ranveer Singh shared this picture on his Instagram account.

The star-studded cast of one of the most anticipated films '83 takes a deep dive into the film. They are literally creating splashes as the actors have travelled to Dharamshala. Ranveer Singh shared a picture of the entire cast from the pool. the playful picture definitely will make you happy.

The countdown for the biggest sports film in India begins as the cast has headed to Dharamsala for the prep of '83. Giving a glimpse into the high infused energy of the team, Ranveer Singh, Ammy Virk and the official handle of '83 shared a picture of the reel life cricketers.

Bringing to screen one of the most celebrated and coveted events of Indian Cricket, the Kabir Khan directorial is mounted on a huge scale. The makers are leaving no stones unturned into stirring the excitement of the masses as they unveiled the cast portraying the various cricketers of the '83 team.

The so-called Kapil's Devils have been the legends of Indian cricket for engraving their names in the history of cricket, hence, the makers have converged the entire Indian film industry to pick the suitable actors for the sports film.

Earlier, the makers hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire former team that lifted the world cup in 83. Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to it's maiden World Cup win, 1983's World Cup stays to be one of the most etched events in the minds of the cricket fans.

Touted as the biggest sports film of the country, '83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

