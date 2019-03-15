Ranveer Singh to spend fortnight with Kapil Dev in Chandigarh for '83

bollywood

To gain better understanding of his muse in '83, Ranveer Singh to spend fortnight with former skipper Kapil Dev in his hometown Chandigarh

Ranveer Singh

With less than two months to go before Kabir Khan's '83 rolls in London, Ranveer Singh and his men in blue are training in cricket under the supervision of Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Knowing Singh's perfectionist streak, it's not surprising that the actor has added yet another activity to his prep. The actor — who plays Kapil Dev in the retelling of India's World Cup victory in 1983 — will spend a fortnight with the former captain in his hometown, in his bid to do justice to the role.

A source from the film's creative team reveals, "Kapil Dev had flown down to Mumbai last month to film an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. It was during this visit that Ranveer met him and expressed his desire to spend a few days with him in Chandigarh. The cricketer gladly obliged. The idea is to spend as much time as possible with Kapil so that he can study his mannerisms and body language. Ranveer will also utilise the time to perfect his bowling skills under Kapil sir's supervision."



Kapil Dev at the 1983 World Cup

The actor is expected to head to Chandigarh mid-April. "Ranveer and his co-actors will fly off to Himachal Pradesh to attend a cricket coaching camp for 15 days. This will entail interaction with members of the 1983 World Cup squad, including Madan Lal and Yashpal Sharma. After that, Ranveer will head to Chandigarh to spend time with Kapil sir. The logistics of where Ranveer will stay — at a hotel or Kapil's residence — is being worked out."

mid-day reached out to Dev, Khan and Singh, who remained unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Kapil Dev's World Cup team unhappy with pay from '83 makers? Here's what Kabir Khan has to say

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates