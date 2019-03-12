Kapil Dev's World Cup team unhappy with pay from '83 makers? Here's what Kabir Khan has to say

bollywood

'83 director Kabir Khan rubbishes long-standing rumours that members of World Cup winning squad are 'unhappy' with their fees

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev

Before Kabir Khan's '83 rolls in May, Ranveer Singh and the remaining actors are brushing up on their cricket skills under the tutelage of former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Even though players of the 1983 World Cup winning squad have been closely associated with the drama, a report published last month suggested that the former cricketers were "unhappy" with the remuneration they had received for sharing their story.



(From left) Kabir Khan; Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Broach the subject, and Khan says, "It is far from the truth. Sandhu sir and I were laughing at the story because it stated that the players had got together to discuss the pay disparity, when in reality, they weren't even in town."

He adds that the veterans have been graceful enough to put their might behind the movie. "All these players are helping us train the boys. Sandhu sir is on the ground from 7 am every morning. If there was an issue regarding the remuneration, do you think Sandeep Patil's son Chirag would be portraying him? They are an integral part of the project."

Given his love for the sport, it's not surprising that Khan also shot a Hotstar documentary focussing on MS Dhoni. "Roar Of The Lion has Dhoni speaking about Chennai Super Kings' match fixing [scandal] and how it affected the players."

