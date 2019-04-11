Men in white hit cricket pitch; Kabir Khan reveals first look of '83

bollywood

Director Kabir Khan reveals first look of Ranveer Singh-starrer '83

Over the past 10 days, Ranveer Singh and his on-screen squad have been training in cricket, in Dharamshala, as part of prep for the Madhu Mantena-produced '83. With their training camp winding to a close, the actors shared their first look as the men in white, yesterday.



Kabir Khan

Director Kabir Khan, who has shouldered the responsibility of the retelling of India's victory at the 1983 World Cup, says he was humbled that the cricket legends joined them in Dharamshala. Speaking of the film that will hit screens exactly a year later, he says, "The high point was that the heroes of the '83 team came in to train the guys, including Kapil sir [Dev], Madan Lal, Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Yashpal Sharma and Jimmy [Mohinder Amarnath]. It's rare for actors to be trained by the people they are playing."

