Top of the world! Ranveer Singh shares new still from sports saga '83

Ranveer Singh recently shared a glimpse from the training camp, set up in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on his Instagram handle

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, who recently wowed audiences with his remarkable rapping skills in Gully Boy, is all set to take moviegoers by storm with his upcoming film '83, which is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer, who will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev in the film, has been undergoing intense physical training to get into the skin of his character of a cricketer. The actor recently shared a glimpse from the training camp, set up in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on his Twitter handle.

He captioned it as, "Top of the world #HimachalPradesh @83thefilm." A few days back, Ranveer had shared pictures with Kapil Dev from the training camp. Adding to his fans' excitement, the actor has been actively sharing pictures with the film's entire star-cast on social media.

As per media reports, Ranveer and the other cast members are in Dharamshala to continue with their cricket training. The film will go on floors on May 15. The first schedule will go on for about 100 days and will be shot in London and Scotland.

Earlier, Ranveer had shared a picture on his Instagram account in which he can be seen training with cricket coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who was part of the 1983 team.

Apart from Ranveer, '83' also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Bhasin, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the men in blue.

Kapil Dev had captained the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 World Cup. He had also coached the Indian cricket team from October 1999 to August 2000. The film is being directed by Kabir Khan.

Apart from '83, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' which is set to release in 2020. The Johar magnum opus also stars Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

