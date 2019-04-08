Ranveer Singh and '83 team gets special guidance of Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Mohinder Amarnath

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and the whole squad of '83 is getting trained under legends themselves as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Mohinder Amarnath share their guidance to the team

Ranveer Singh and team is preparing for their upcoming film 83 in Dharamshala. Ranveer Singh and the whole squad is getting trained under legends themselves as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Mohinder Amarnath share their guidance to the team.

Ranveer Singh took to his social media and shared a group picture where the whole squad along with the director Kabir Khan poses with Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Mohinder Amarnath. Sharing a solid group picture Ranveer Singh wrote, "JIMMY!!! It's the one & only, Champion of Champions #MohinderAmarnath!!! @saqibsaleem @83thefilm @kabirkhankk #journeybegins. [sic]"

A few days ago, Ranveer Singh shared a picture with Kapil Dev, the legend himself is training Ranveer and his team to reprise the 1983 Cricket World Cup win. Recently, the star-studded cast of one of the most anticipated film '83 took a deep dive into the film is creating splashes quite literally as the actors share their playful pictures from Dharamsala. After training in the city, the cast and crew of the film will head to London for the shoot.

There has been immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the magnificent event to be recreated on the silver screen. Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. The film '83 would be Ranveer Singh's first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Earlier, the makers hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire former team that lifted the world cup in 83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports film will bring to light one of the most important event in Indian cricket history. The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors early next year. Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to it's maiden World Cup win, 1983's World Cup stays to be one of the most etched events in the minds of the cricket fans.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, '83 is slated to be released on 10 April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

