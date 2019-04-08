Saqib Saleem: Meeting World Cup heroes was insightful

bollywood

Saqib Saleem talks about the ongoing 10-day cricket camp in Dharamshala before Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 rolls next month

Saqib Saleem with the '83 cast in Dharamshala. Pic/Instagram

The boys are bonding well, which is evident from our social media posts," laughs Saqib Saleem, referring to the ongoing 10-day boot camp in Dharamshala as part of prep for '83. Before the Kabir Khan-directed film rolls in London in May, Ranveer Singh and his on-screen squad have been brought together in the Himachal town for a team-building exercise as well as cricket training.

Saqib Saleem, who turns 31 today, is happy to spend his birthday among his new co-stars. "I hope the year brings in exciting work for me," smiles the actor, who has landed the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the sports drama.

The film marks his first collaboration with Ranveer Singh, who plays skipper Kapil Dev to his vice-captain act. "It's great to work with such talented actors. We have actors from different film industries in this movie, so this camp helps us get to know each other. Cricket is a team sport, and you can win only if the whole team plays like one unit."

The cast, including Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva and Chirag Patil among others, is being trained in the sport by former cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu. The boys have also had the opportunity to interact with the original squad who brought the World Cup back home. "Meeting the World Cup heroes and getting to know their stories helped us build our characters. They have given us insights into their journey. Fortunately, I already understand cricket because I have played in the Under-19 team for Jammu, and Delhi."

