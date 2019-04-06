Lick the pate clean! Ranveer Singh's goofing around with Sahil Khattar on the sets of '83

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Sahil Khattar

Ranveer Singh has been bonding with YouTuber co-star Sahil Khattar during the prep for Kabir Khan's '83. The actors are currently in Dharamshala for an elaborate cricket training session under the watchful eyes of veteran cricketers Kapil Dev and Madan Lal, who were specially flown in for the practice sessions before shooting commences next month.



Kapil Dev and Madan Lal

Sahil plays wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani in the sports drama. On social media, he is known as the alter ego of Ranveer due to their similar sense of humour and high levels of energy. Ranveer confessed that he is a fan of Sahil's one-liners on his show. Ranveer has been goofing around with Sahil. He seems to have found his bald pate interesting.



Ranveer Singh shared this picture on his Instagram account.

Bringing to screen one of the most celebrated and coveted events of Indian Cricket, the Kabir Khan directorial is mounted on a huge scale. The makers are leaving no stones unturned into stirring the excitement of the masses as they unveiled the cast portraying the various cricketers of the '83 team.



Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev. Photos: Pallav Paliwal.