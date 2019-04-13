Kabir Khan's '83 cast now complete, team all set to hit the ground

bollywood

After engaging the audience with the additions to the team, Kabir Khan's '83 cast is now complete as the final two players get ready for the field

Actor Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny and Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad ready to hit the pitches and knock the movie with some great shots.

Nishant Dahhiya, who was last seen in Kedarnath, will be portraying the legendary all-rounder Roger Binny. The actor will be an integral part of the movie's World Cup winning squad. The all-rounder turned politician Kriti Azad will be played by Dinker Sharma who is a part of digital web-series Delhi Crime.

The inclusion of the two stars in the huge ensemble has given a boost for their way forward. The glamorous cast is lead by Ranveer Singh as the Captain Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and the Coach PR. Man Singh to be played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. The film '83 would be Ranveer Singh's first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, '83 is slated to be released on 10 April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It marks the first-ever trilingual release for both Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan.

