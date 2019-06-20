Arjun Patiala trailer: Action, drama, romance and comedy galore in this Kriti-Diljit starrer

bollywood

After releasing two fascinating first look posters from the film Arjun Patiala, the makers of the film have just dropped the trailer of the Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer. Take a look!

A still from the Arjun Patiala trailer

The makers of Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's Arjun Patiala had released the first look posters of the film on Tuesday, June 18. The posters were quite interesting and introduced Kriti as reporter Ritu, and Diljit as small-town boy Arjun. Now, the makers of the film have released the much-awaited trailer of the film.

Check out the trailer of Arjun Patiala here:

Leading lady Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share the trailer with her fans. She wrote, "Indian cinema ki 245th policewaali picture. Par India ka pehla honest trailer. #ArjunPatialaTrailer out now"

The Arjun Patiala trailer shows that the movie will have plenty of action, drama, romance, comedy, and song and dance to keep the audience engaged. The film is supposed to be a spoof comedy, which is a novel take on cop films in India.

Talking about Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon said, "It is releasing on July 19. I feel it's a completely different kind of a comedy. It's a slightly spoofy kind of a comedy. I don't think that kind of a take on comedy has been done before."

She further added, "It has shaped up pretty well. It has got amazing music. I am also looking forward to the release of the film because I had shot that film before Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 so when I was doing the dubbing of Arjun Patiala, I forgot the dialogues of the film." Arjun Patiala also features Varun Sharma.

Sharing her experience of working with Diljit in the film, Kriti said, "It was a really nice experience shooting for the film. We have shot major portions of the film in Chandigarh. I feel Diljit is a brilliant actor. What really amazed me was that we had not really met before so much and when we did our first scene together on the film's set that time, that scene didn't have any dialogues."

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, "Arjun Patiala" is described as a character-driven comedy with a touch of magic realism and music. In the film, Kriti plays a journalist, while Diljit is in the title role of a quirky, small-town guy. It also features Varun Sharma.

