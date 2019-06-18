Arjun Patiala posters: Make way for Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh's comic caper

bollywood

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share her first look from the movie. She wrote, "Reporting ka craze hai, bijli se bhi tezz hai! Miliye Ritu se. #ArjunPatiala"

Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh

The first look posters of Arjun Patiala starring Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh are here and they sure look interesting! Kriti plays the role of Ritu, a fast-as-lightning reporter, while Diljit plays Arjun, a quirky, small-town guy.

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share her first look from the movie. She wrote, "Reporting ka craze hai, bijli se bhi tezz hai! Miliye Ritu se. #ArjunPatiala"

Diljit Dosanjh, too, shared his first look on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "#ArjunPatiala, muscular nahi cute. With you. For you. Always."

Talking about Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon said, "It is releasing on July 19 and of course, the trailer will be out accordingly. I feel it's a completely different kind of a comedy. It's a slightly spoofy kind of a comedy. I don't think that kind of a take on comedy has been done before."

She further added, "It has shaped up pretty well. It has got amazing music. I am also looking forward to the release of the film because I had shot that film before Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 so, when I was doing dubbing of Arjun Patiala, I forgot the dialogues of the film." Arjun Patiala also features Varun Sharma.

Also read: Kriti Sanon: Arjun Patiala is spoofy kind of comedy

Top Entertainment Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates