This throwback pic starring Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza and Priyanka Chopra is everything

Lara Dutta shared a throwback picture featuring herself with Dia Mirza and Priyanka Chopra from their pageant days. The beauty queens look incredible in the photo, check it out!

Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra. Pic/instagram.com/larabhupathi

Remember when Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza and Priyanka Chopra used to be beauty queens and were the gorgeous, sophisticated girls who we knew from beauty pageants? If just thinking about this makes you nostalgic, then this picture that Lara shared will surely make you take a walk down memory lane.

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback photo of herself with the former Miss Asia Pacific Dia Mirza, and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra. Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi) onJun 25, 2019 at 1:30am PDT

Lara Dutta, like always, looks lovely and classy in a one-shoulder deep red gown, Dia Mirza is ever-pretty in an ice blue sequinned gown, while desi girl Priyanka Chopra shows us how it's done in a slinky ivory sequinned gown. All three actresses look adorable in their beauty queen avatars.

Many of Lara's Instagram followers commented on the photo appreciating it. One of them wrote, "U 3 all are my faveeee much love from Malaysia!", another commented, "Beauty with Brain", and yet another said, "You all are so beautiful".

Lara Dutta made her Bollywood debut with the film Andaaz in 2003, for which she even won the best female debut award. Lara got hitched to tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011. Their daughter, Saira Bhupathi, was born in 2012. Dia Mirza has just made her web debut with the show Kaafir. Inspired by a true story, the show sees her play a Pakistani woman who accidentally crosses the Indian border and is mistaken for a militant.

Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up shooting for filmmaker Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. It also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

