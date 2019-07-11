Arjun Patiala song: Sachiya Mohabbatan features a sweet love story

bollywood

The makers of Arjun Patiala have come up with a 'compulsory love song' titled Sachiya Mohabbatan. With Diljit singing for Kriti Sanon, the two-minute seven-second track shows a sweet love story between a cop and a journalist.

Looks like the makers and the cast of Arjun Patiala are on a roll! After dropping two dance numbers, Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda and Main Deewana Tera back-to-back, the makers of Arjun Patiala have come up with a 'compulsory love song' titled Sachiya Mohabbatan. With Diljit singing for Kriti Sanon, the two-minute seven-second track shows a sweet love story between a cop and a journalist.

The melodious track also has Punjabi lyrics adding the perfect twist to the number. In the video, Diljit and Kriti are seen enjoying a bike ride through lush green farms while sharing romantic moments in a village set-up. Seen in a desi avatar, Kriti looks like the perfect 'punjabi kudi' with the singer-actor Diljit by her side.

Watch the video of Sachiya Mohabbatan here:

Sachet Tandon has given voice to the lyrics by Priya Saraiya and the music is by Sachin-Jigar. The Udta Punjab actor shared the song on Twitter and wrote, "Mohabbat aisi ke dil mein bas jaaye! (Such love that sticks to the heart)."

Arjun Patiala is Diljit's second stint in Bollywood as a cop after Udta Punjab. The film also stars Varun Sharma. Co-produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the romantic cop spoof comedy movie is set to hit the theatres on July 26.

On the work front, apart from Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon will also be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat as Parvati Bai. The film also features Sanjay Dutt.

