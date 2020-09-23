Arjun Rampal all set to play a lawyer in Nail Polish
The courtroom drama, directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, also features Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari.
After portraying a pilot in the web series, The Final Call (2019), Arjun Rampal is all set for his next outing on an OTT platform. He plays a lawyer in Nail Polish.
The courtroom drama, directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, also features Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari. The film is said to be based on a high-profile murder trial.
"The script is as intriguing as the title. It is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one's limits to a level that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special," Arjun Rampal told IANS about the project.
Manav Kaul, who is known for films like Tumhari Sulu, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?, and Thappad, said, "Veer Singh, my character in Nail Polish plays a major role in the narrative and it is one of the most difficult and thrilling roles I have played to date. The script and my part were really intriguing and instantly got me hooked."
