Arjun Rampal unleashes his inner 'Joker' in these throwback portfolio photos

Before Arjun Rampal became an actor, he was a much sought-after model. The now model-actor-producer-entrepreneur recently shared a couple of throwback photos from his modelling portfolio that are sure to give you 'Joker' type vibes.

The photos, which are from 25-years-ago, feature Arjun Rampal in all his youthful glory, looking dashing with green hair! Sharing the pictures, Arjun wrote, "I guess had the Joker on my mind 25years ago."

View this post on Instagram I guess had the Joker on my mind 25years ago. #throwbackthursday A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) onAug 6, 2020 at 3:17am PDT

Well, these photos sure made us drop our jaws in surprise! Doesn't Arjun Rampal look quite different from how he looks now? Sure, the smouldering gaze is the same, but there's something surely different about the Arjun 25-years ago and the Arjun of today!

Looks like Arjun Rampal's first cousin actress Kim Sharma too couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the photos. She commented, "Oh my!" while Rahul Dev said, "Wooah!" A few of his fans couldn't handle the photos, too, and one of them said, "Our own Jason Momoa!" while another was a little less enthusiastic about the throwback memories, and wrote, "Noooo.... Now that I have seen these pics I can't unsee them. my image of the hot dude is getting changed."

Professionally, Arjun Rampal made his debut in 2001 and was a part of many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films like Aankhen, Don, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Raajneeti, and D-Day.

