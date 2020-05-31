Ooh la la! Arjun Rampal looks super dashing in this throwback picture from modelling days
In the 'huge' throwback picture shared on Instagram, Arjun Rampal, clad in a denim shirt, was seen striking a pose for the click
Actor Arjun Rampal shared a throwback picture on Saturday reliving his old modelling days in the industry. In the 'huge' throwback picture shared on Instagram, the 'Roy' actor, clad in a denim shirt, was seen striking a pose for the click.
Tagging the famous fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani in the captions, the 47-year-old actor tried to recall the exact year of the shoot.
"Huge throwback from modelling days I believe it's 1995 or 1996? What say @dabbooratnani ? When wasthis? #throwbacks #jaisalmer #modelingdays," the caption read.
Taking to the comment section, Ratnani explained that this was their first shoot together and was taken in 1995. "Wow @rampal72 ... I remember this vividly. This was our 1st shoot together. I had fixed up this shoot with u on the phone & We met straight in Jaisalmer for the 1st time ... it was 1995 bro!!," the photographer commented.
The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 25 thousand views within an hour of posting.
