Arjun Rampal crushing on ladylove Gabriella Demetriades is goals!
Arjun Rampal shared a pretty picture of girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and it's too cute!
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are one of the hottest couples in town, and after the birth of their baby boy Arik, they seem to have fallen even more in love with each other. Arjun and Gabriella frequently share photos of one another on social media giving their fans and friends relationship goals. Arjun Rampal recently shared a photo of Gabriella on Instagram, followed by a photo of himself. He captioned the photos as, "Looking at you, looking at me. #sunday #breakfast #outdoors"
Don't they make for a gorgeous couple? Gabriella looks fresh as a daisy in her radiant, no-makeup avatar.
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first baby, Arik, on July 18, 2019, at Khar's Hinduja hospital. Rampal, along with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, were by Gabriella's side at the hospital. The Paltan actor had announced their pregnancy in April on his Instagram account with a beautiful photo of his with Gabriella.
In an interview with mid-day, Gabriella had said, "All during the pregnancy, which was hard, my mother would tell me, 'wait till you see the baby'. While Arjun has done this before, and so, was calm, and was with me every step of the way, I didn't have a reference point. I think he is going to be a great dad. He is so hands-on that sometimes I say 'give me my son back'."
She added, "I think having a baby makes you a nicer person, for a while at least. But it also makes you more disciplined, because you now have this person, who becomes a priority, and you will shape up your life around them."
Arjun Rampal was clicked along with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades outside a hospital in Khar, as the couple headed back home with their newborn. Arjun can be seen holding their baby in a stroller, while Gabby was all smiles while stepping out. (All photos/Yogen Shah)
Arjun Rampal and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child on Thursday - July 18, 2019. The couple became parents to a boy.
The news of the two becoming parents was confirmed by veteran filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi, who tweeted: "Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!"
In April, Arjun Rampal had confirmed that he and his lady love were expecting their first child together. Gabriella is a South African model and actress who also acted in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable.
Arjun Rampal was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.
Gabriella Demetriades shared a glimpse of her baby boy on the Instagram story, on the weekend. The cute image, in no time, became a favourite on social media. In the greyscale image, Arjun was seen smiling as he held his bundle of joy. Although the face of the baby was not visible, one could see his hands as Arjun looked at him adoringly.
