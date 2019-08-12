Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades share a loved-up photo

bollywood

Gabriella Demetriades' latest Instagram photo featuring boyfriend Arjun Rampal will beat your Monday blues

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/rampal72

Over the weekend, Gabriella Demetriades took to her Instagram to share a photo with boyfriend Arjun Rampal. The hazy photo had Arjun and Gabriella in an intimate moment. The model shared the picture with a moon emoji.

While there were some who did not like the photograph, there were a few who called out on the trolls. A user wrote: "Haters gonna hate, potatoes gonna potate! Such a beautiful pic!! Full of love! Ignore the no life cyber parasites! (sic)" There was a user who questioned the significance of her caption that of a dark and light side of the moon emoji.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first baby, Arik on July 18, 2019, at Khar's Hinduja hospital. Rampal, along with his daughters, Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13 with ex-wife Mehr Jesia were by Gabriella's side at the hospital. The Paltan actor had announced their pregnancy in April on his Instagram account with a beautiful photo of his with Gabriella.

The couple has named their baby boy, Arik, and Gabriella, who had a natural surgery shed oodles of extra kilos in merely 11 days. The South-African model often got questioned about her drastic transformation, and therefore she chose Instagram as the platform where she could narrate her post-pregnancy weight loss journey. She informed her followers through her photographs of pre and post-pregnancy by writing: "A week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in my 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process. I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to..."

She has also shared a few photographs of Arik with daddy dearest and herself on her social media account.

Gabriella and Arjun reportedly met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009. He was earlier married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. After 20 years of their marriage, they called it off in May 2018. Arjun and Mehr issued a statement in which they stated that they have parted ways amicably.

