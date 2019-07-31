Gabriella Demetriades' tremendous transformation 11 days after delivery is commendable

bollywood

Gabriella Demetriades shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories and narrated how she shed her post-pregnancy weight.

We aren't sure if this is Gabriella Demetriades' recent picture but she shared it a day ago on her Instagram account.

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal became proud parents to a baby boy on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Hinduja hospital in Khar, Mumbai. The South African model was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening and her parents flew down to India to be with their daughter at this crucial time. Arjun Rampal's daughters - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13 with ex-wife Mehr Jesia had accompanied him to the hospital.

While it's a known fact that it takes quite some time to shed the post-pregnancy weight, merely 11 days after giving birth, the model has returned to her old self. Gabriella shared three photos on her Instagram stories that described her journey of shedding the extra kilos she gained during pregnancy. The first picture shared by Gabriella states that by the time she reached her ninth month of pregnancy, she gained an extra 21 kilos. In the picture, she wrote, "So, this was me 3 weeks ago... a week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in my 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process. I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to."

In the second picture, Gabriella made her followers understand that she had a natural delivery and. Her post read: "I am blessed and grateful to have had a natural delivery and I have to say, the body is an amazing thing. I watched as I brought life into this world and I couldn't care less about what I looked like doing it. We care so much about how we look and little about how we actually feel. 21 kgs heavier and I never felt better. All I really cared about is that my baby was happy and healthy. But now; I'm on the road to getting my old self back. I get asked all the time what my regime is, what I'm eating. What I'm doing."

Gabriella's third picture had her back to her usual physique. She has informed her followers through the picture that she shed the post-pregnancy weight merely in 11 days. She wrote: "This photo was taken 11 days after delivery. It's a long way from where it was but the body is an amazing thing. All I can say is, don't stop your regime during pregnancy. Move, eat well and treat yourself every now and again. Prenatal yoga really helped keep my pelvic floor strong." She further advised, "Also remember everyone is different and all good things take time. So, be patient with your body and mind."

Gabriella and Arjun Rampal named the baby boy, Arik. Rampal had taken to his Instagram account to share a picture of the baby holding his finger, and asked the world to say hello to baby Arik. Talking about Gabriella and Arjun's relationship, the Paltan actor is said to have met the South African model-designer during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009.

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia. After 20 years of their marriage, they called it off in May 2018. Arjun and Mehr issued a statement in which they stated that they have parted ways amicably.

Also Read: Gabriella Demetriades shares an adorable photo with her newborn son

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates