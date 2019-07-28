Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetradies name their baby Arik

bollywood

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have named their new-born Arik.

Ending days of widespread speculation, Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Sunday named their newborn son Arik.

The proud father took to his Instagram account to share the news. Sharing a photograph in which he is seen holding Arik's hand, Arjun wrote: That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal."

Earlier, Arjun had shared a photo of his newborn son on his Instagram account. He captioned it: "Uffff..." with a bunch of heart emojis. Arjun Rampal welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Khar's Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Gabriella had a C-section delivery and she also posted a selfie from the hospital bed, where she looked fresh and radiant. She captioned her picture as "Needed a change."

In an interaction with mid-day, Gabriella revealed that they haven't thought about any name for their bundle of joy and are still thinking about it.

It was in April 2019 that Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy to the world in the sweetest way possible. The Rock On 2 actor shared a heartwarming picture in which he was seen embracing his pregnant girlfriend, and had captioned the image, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby." Gabriella too shared the same picture and captioned the image, "Grateful for you two. Can't wait to meet you."

Arjun is said to have met the South African model-designer during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes. Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters with her - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jessia, 47, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go their separate ways.

