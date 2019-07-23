Arjun Rampal shares heart-touching photo of his adorable newborn son

bollywood

Arjun Rampal welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, July 18, 2019, with girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades. After Gabriella shared the newborn's picture with Rampal, the actor has now shared another glimpse of the baby.

Arjun Rampal with his newborn baby boy. Picture Courtesy: Arjun and Gabriella's Instagram account.

On Tuesday, Arjun Rampal shared a photo of his newborn son on his Instagram account. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of his child. In the picture, you can see the baby holding dad's fingers, and Rampal can't get enough of this warm fuzzy feeling.

He shared the picture and captioned it: "Uffff..." with a bunch of heart emojis. Arjun Rampal welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Khar's Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Take a look at the picture here:

Well, this isn't the baby's first glimpse. A few days ago, Gabriella had also shared a photo of Arjun Rampal holding the newborn in his arms.

Reportedly, Gabriella had a C-section delivery and she also posted a selfie from the hospital bed, where she looked fresh and radiant. She captioned her picture as "Needed a change."

In an interaction with mid-day, Gabriella revealed that they haven't thought about any name for their bundle of joy and are still thinking about it.

It was in April 2019 that Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy to the world in the sweetest way possible. The Rock On 2 actor shared a heartwarming picture in which he was seen embracing his pregnant girlfriend, and had captioned the image, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby." Gabriella too shared the same picture and captioned the image, "Grateful for you two. Can't wait to meet you."

Later, the happy couple jetted off to the Maldives for a few days on a babymoon. Arjun also hosted a grand baby shower for Gabriella. The white-themed party was also attended by Arjun's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, sister Komal Rampal and close friends.

Arjun is said to have met the South African model-designer during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes. Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters with her - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jessia, 47, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go their separate ways.

Also Read: Gabriella Demetriades shares first pic of newborn son with Arjun Rampal; see adorable picture

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates