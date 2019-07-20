Gabriella Demetriades shares first pic of newborn son with Arjun Rampal; see adorable picture

bollywood

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal became parents to a baby boy on Wednesday, July 17. The baby was born at a hospital in Khar, Mumbai.

Gabriella Demetriades shared these pictures on her Instagram story.

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday, July 17. Gabriella was admitted to a hospital in Khar, Mumbai, a day prior to her delivery. Her parents had flown down to India to be with her at this crucial time. Rampal, too, along with his teenage daughters - Myra Rampal (14) and Mahikaa Rampal (17) were snapped outside the hospital by the shutterbugs.

After being blessed with a baby boy, Gabriella took to her Instagram account to share the first glimpse of her newborn son. While Arjun Rampal was stealing a moment with his baby, Gabriella captured the moment with a click. Arjun looks at peace as he holds his son in his arms.

Take a look at the picture here:

Reportedly, Gabriella had a C-section delivery and she also posted a selfie from the hospital bed, where she looked fresh and radiant. She captioned her picture as "Needed a change."

In an interaction with mid-day, Gabriella revealed that they haven't thought about any name for their bundle of joy and are still thinking about a name.

It was in April 2019 that Arjun announced Gabriella's pregnancy to the world in the sweetest possible way. The Rock On 2 actor shared a heartwarming picture in which he was seen embracing his pregnant girlfriend, and had captioned the image, "Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby." Gabriella too shared the same picture and captioned the image, "Grateful for you two. Can't wait to meet you."

Later, the happy couple jetted off to the Maldives for a few days on a babymoon. Arjun also hosted a grand hosted a baby shower for Gabriella. The white-themed party was also attended by Arjun's daughter Mahikaa Rampal, sister Komal Rampal and close friends.

Arjun is said to have met the South African model-designer during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes. Arjun Rampal was earlier married to Mehr Jesia for 20 years and has two daughters with her - Mahikaa, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jessia, 47, in May 2018 stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go their separate ways.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal talks about his daughters Mahikaa, Myra's relation with Gabriella Demetriades

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates