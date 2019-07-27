Gabriella Demetriades shares an adorable photo with her newborn son

bollywood

Gabriella Demetriades on Friday took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself holding her son. She captioned it: "Tired but in love".

Gabriella Demetriades looks at peace as she holds her munchkin in her arms. Picture Courtesy: Gabriella's Instagram account.

Arjun Rampal welcomed a baby boy on Thursday, July 18, with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella was admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar, Mumbai. The couple has been giving the audience a sneak peek of their newborn baby boy. On Friday again, the South African model shared a photograph of their baby, in which she is seen holding him. The baby is wrapped in a white sheet with his head visible.

Gabriella with her newborn son

Two days ago, Arjun Rampal shared a black-and-white photo of himself as a child with his mother and wondered whether the newborn looks like him. He captioned the image saying: "I wonder if he looks like me????? #throwbackmanydecades lol (sic)"

View this post on Instagram I wonder if he looks like me????? #throwbackmanydecades lol A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) onJul 24, 2019 at 10:44pm PDT

A few days ago, Arjun Rampal had shared a photo of himself with the baby, where the latter was holding Arjun's finger with his tiny hands. The monochrome image shared by Arjun had him smiling as he looked at his baby. However, they haven't revealed the child's face yet. mid-day had also approached Gabriella to ask whether they have thought of a name for their child. To which she said that they are still thinking of baby names.

Prior to this too, Gabriella had shared a photo of Arjun holding the baby in his arms. It was in the month of April 2019 that the Paltan actor confirmed that he was expecting a child with Gabriella. He made it official through an Instagram post. Days before Gabriella's due date, the couple had jetted off on a vacation (babymoon) to the Maldives where Rampal also turned DJ of the party in the house.

Earlier, Arjun Rampal was married to Mehr Jesia, who is a former Miss India. Together they have two daughters Maahika, aged 16, and Myra, aged 13. After being married for 20 years, it was in May 2018 that Arjun Rampal, 45, and Mehr Jessia, 47 stated that they have mutually decided to take separate paths.

