Arjun Rampal suited, booted and tested

Over the weekend, Arjun Rampal was back on the set of Nail Polish. Shooting for the web film was stopped after co-actors Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Back then, Arjun had taken to his Instagram to reveal about his home quarantine as a precaution and wrote, "Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters #fingerscrossed #zee5 [sic]."

Rampal, who was staying in isolation, said in a chat with mid-day that the unit had adopted stringent safety measures, including undergoing a test before the principal photography began. "The cast and crew would undergo antigen tests daily, and COVID tests every four days. The set was equipped with sanitisation tunnels, and unit hands had been given PPE suits and masks. If at all, actors are more vulnerable as we can't wear masks while shooting," he had said.

Talking about his character, Arjun told to IANS, "The script is as intriguing as the title. It is extremely promising and allows everyone to push one's limits to a level that hopefully shall transform itself into something very special."

Bugs Bhargava Krishna's courtroom drama is being shot at Filmistan Studios in Goregaon. Rampal, who plays a lawyer, was spotted getting his temperature checked before entering the premises. The unit has increased precautionary measures on the set.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news