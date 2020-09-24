Arjun Rampal quarantines at home as Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari test COVID-positive

It's a time of uncertainties, fear and anxieties owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Things have now started getting back on track where work is concerned, and film and other shoots that were either canned or postponed have resumed. Arjun Rampal, too, was excited to start shooting for his next film, Nail Polish, in which he portrays a lawyer. In fact, he had shared his excitement on social media as well.

Now, however, a day after the actor posted this photo, he shared another in which he can be seen at home, quarantining, after his Nail Polish co-stars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested COVID-positive. He wrote, "Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set. Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do..."

Arjun Rampal seems rather disappointed that he won't be able to shoot for the forseeable future, until things have settled on the set of his new film.

Speaking of Manav Kaul, the Thappad actor recently went off social media saying, "There's too much happening on social media and not everything is necessary. I'm writing my debut novel around this failed writer amid this whole Covid situation. I'm also preparing for my next role, which is quite an intense sort of a character. You require concentration to write a book and also to prepare for a role, but I was getting distracted."

Well, we hope both Manav and Anand feel better soon, and Arjun Rampal's test result comes back negative, so that the team of Nail Polish can get back to filming. The courtroom drama, directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna, is said to be based on a high-profile murder trial.

