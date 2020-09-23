Manav Kaul: Want to be friends with everyone but I'm too boring a person

Manav Kaul, known for films like Haider, Jai Gangaajal, Tumhari Sulu, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?, and more recently, Thappad, is quite a private person. By his own admission, he's someone who wants to be friends with everyone, but that doesn't always go his way as he 'sleeps and wakes up early and doesn't go for parties or dinners.'

In this interview with Hindustan Times, Manav Kaul talks about his upcoming projects and why he decided to quit Twitter and Instagram. He says, "There's too much happening on social media and not everything is necessary. I'm writing my debut novel around this failed writer amid this whole Covid situation. I'm also preparing for my next role, which is quite an intense sort of a character. You require concentration to write a book and also to prepare for a role, but I was getting distracted."

Speaking of trolls and how trolling can affect a person, he adds, "As artistes we must take care of our mental health. I'll log into social media only when I've to speak about my acting or directorial projects or announce my books. I want my art to speak for itself. We're simple, middle class, vulnerable people, not used to being abused for nothing on social media. Trolls don't just affect the person but his or her family too."

With the groupism, favouritism, and insider-outsider debate reaching all-new heights in the media and on social media, Kaul says, "I want to be friends with everyone but I'm too boring a person. I sleep and wake up early. I don't go for parties or dinners. I'm mostly not part of anything that's happening around. I do my work and enjoy eating poha with my four friends."

On the work front, Manav Kaul was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad opposite Taapsee Pannu. The film released in theatres on February 28, 2020, and received mixed reviews at the box office.

