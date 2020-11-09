Drugs case: Arjun Rampal summoned by NCB on November 11 after searches at his Mumbai home

Carrying forward its crackdown on the Bollywood-drug mafia links, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday searched the Mumbai residence of actor Arjun Rampal and summoned him to appear before the agency on November 11.

In October, model and designer Gabriella Demetriade’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by NCB for drug peddling. Gabriella is Arjun Rampal’s partner.

An NCB team had raided a resort in Lonavala where Agisilaos, 30, was staying. He was found in possession of marijuana and alprazolam, a banned drug. "He is part of a major drug syndicate in Bollywood. During our probe we found that he was in touch of various drug peddlers arrested in the case," NCB officials had said.

On Sunday, the NCB had conducted raids at the home of well-known film producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala and seized drugs worth around Rs 3.59 lakh.

The NCB had also arrested Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed, besides three other drug peddlers in the operation conducted at different places in the city and in Thane during the day.

It seized 717.1 gms ganja, 74.1 gms charas and 95.1 gms MD (commercial quantity), worth Rs.3.59 lakh from Nadiadwala's home in Juhu and another location.

Besides another 10 gms of ganja was recovered from another accused Wahid A. Kadir Shaikh, alias Sultan.

Saeed's statement was recorded after which she was placed under arrest, said the NCB official. Firoz Nadiadwala was also summoned for interrogation.

The operation is part of the ongoing investigations over the past three months to unravel the nexus between Bollywood and the drugs mafia in the country's film capital.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever