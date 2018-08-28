Arjun Rampal's personal trainer accompanied during the shoot of Paltan

bollywood

As Arjun Rampal's reel life character demanded rigorous workouts, every morning his fitness trainer would train him for the same.

Arjun Rampal in Paltan

All through the shoot of J P Dutta's Paltan, a personal trainer of actor Arjun Rampal trained him in the harsh freezing weather. The actor will be playing the role of a soldier, Colonel L Rai Singh in Paltan.

Along with his personal trainer, real-life soldiers at the border area gave Arjun Rampal and other actors intense military training to get into the skin of a soldier's character.

After Border and LOC Kargil, JP Dutta's Paltan features combat stories of Indian and Pakistan forces but this time the war trilogy will showcase an untold story of combat between the Indian and Chinese forces.

The national-award-winning director, JP Dutta had earlier treated the audience with war films like Border, LOC Kargil, and Refugee among others. The third film of the war trilogy will see an ensemble cast featuring Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Abdul Qadir Amin, Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Monica Gill, Rohit Roy, Siddhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha, and Dipika Kakar.

With power-packed performances, the film promises to tell the riveting untold story of the bravest of Indian soldiers, who fought with their brothers next to them till the end.

Presented by Zee Studios and produced by JP Dutta Films, Paltan is directed by J. P. Dutta and is slated to release on September 7.