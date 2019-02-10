Arjun Tendulkar climbs up the ranks, makes it to Mumbai U-23 squad

cricket

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's left-arm pacer son selected to represent Mumbai in domestic one-day competition

Arjun Tendulkar

After representing India under-19 last year, batting icon Sachin Tendukar's son, Arjun was on Saturday selected for the Mumbai U-23 team which will play in a domestic one-day competition. The lanky left-arm pacer is a part of Jay Bista's 15-member team which will kick off its campaign in Jaipur on February 15 when they play Punjab.

Pretty good show

Arjun, 19, earned a spot in the U-23 squad through his performances in the recently-concluded RFS Talyarkhan Memorial invitation tournament [four wickets] for Cricket Club of India and the DY Patil T20 Cup [35 runs and four wickets] where he represented DY Patil 'B'. He also impressed Ajit Agarkar's selection committee during the trials at the Wankhede Stadium a few days ago.

Coach Pagnis impressed

Arjun is part of a four-pacer squad that also includes Kruthik Hangewadi, Anjdeep Lad and Aquib Kureshi. Mumbai U-23 coach Amit Pagnis was impressed with Arjun's performance in the Talyarkhan T20 semi-final.

"He conceded only five runs from two overs [18th and 20th overs] and also got the priced wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal [of MCA Colts]. He also bowled well in the two trial matches, claiming two wickets in each game. Yorkers, bouncers and slower ones are his main strengths," Pagnis told mid-day.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates