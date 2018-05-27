Ark Deck Bar sinking: Lower deck went under in minutes, recalls crewmember

First class master of Ark Deck Bar says that the crew heard a loud thud in the afternoon before water started gushing into the hull



The Ark Deck Bar that keeled to one side near BWSL awaits salvage operations on Saturday. Pic/Shadab Khan

The floating Ark Deck Bar started to sink right under the crew's feet off Bandra on Friday afternoon, witnesses on board told mid-day. "I have been navigating vessels for eight years, but have never seen anything like this.

The engine stopped abruptly and within minutes the lower deck had gone under," said Irfan Shirgaonkar, 39, the first class master on board. For the last 48 hours, Irfan has been at the spot waiting for salvage operations to begin.

Shirgaonkar, who hails from Dhapoli, Ratnagiri, rejoined Ark Deck Bar in December, 2017. He had quit earlier and moved to another vessel before returning to his old employers.



(Left)âÂÂVikrant Chandwadkar and Kookie Singh, co-owners, at Bandra jetty. Pic/Ashish Raje

Shirgaonkar said, "We had anchored the vessel away from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as per maritime norms and had to start our onward journey to Ferry Wharf around 2 pm. We were 14 crew members onboard. Suddenly, the engine stopped working. I rushed to restart it, but it simply would not. I immediately alerted the crew, but by then the vessel was being violently tossed about in the currents and wind. Then we heard a huge thud and it felt like the vessel had hit a rock. I asked the crew to rush to the lower berth to find out what had happened and they came back saying the vessel had tilted to one side and water was gushing in."

The pump used to flush out the water refused to work. "The guests rooms in the lower deck were flooded. In the next few minutes, the entire lower deck was submerged." Shirgaonkar said he had to ensure the crew was safely off the boat before leaving it himself.

He clarified that no party was held on the boat and neither were regular patrons allowed on it in the last three days. The last event held there was a get-together of a few friends of the owners. Soon after coming to dry land around 3.30 pm, Shirgaonkar contacted his employer and informed him about the incident.

The Sagari police are yet to record the official statement of the crew members. Sunil Dawane, in charge of Mumbai Sagari police station (1), told mid-day, "Our first priority is to ensure that the people on board are safe. We will conduct the remaining procedure soon. There is no case yet against anyone. We are in touch with Shirgaonkar."

Also read - Mumbai floating restaurant sinks: Salvage ops to begin in 48 hrs, say officials

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates