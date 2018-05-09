Armenian protest leader elected as Prime Minister
Lawmakers voted 59 to 42 to approve Pashinyan for the job, after the ruling Republican Party came around to backing his premiership bid on his second attempt
Nikol Pashinyan said relations with Russia will 'remain a priority'. Pic/AFP
Armenia's parliament yesterday elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister after he spearheaded weeks of mass protests against the ruling party, transforming the country's political landscape.
Lawmakers voted 59 to 42 to approve Pashinyan for the job, after the ruling Republican Party came around to backing his premiership bid on his second attempt. The party had narrowly voted him down last week, plunging the Caucasus nation into its most serious political crisis in years.
"My first work after my election will be ensuring a normal life in the country," Pashinyan said ahead of the vote. "We will [also] be developing relations with European countries and the US, with Iran and Georgia, China and India," he added.
Putin congratulates new Armenian PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Armenian protest leader on his election as the country's new prime minister. Russia has strong strategic interests in Armenia, including a military base, and had been watching the country's political turmoil closely.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever