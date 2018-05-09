Armenian protest leader elected as Prime Minister

Lawmakers voted 59 to 42 to approve Pashinyan for the job, after the ruling Republican Party came around to backing his premiership bid on his second attempt



Nikol Pashinyan said relations with Russia will 'remain a priority'. Pic/AFP

Armenia's parliament yesterday elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as prime minister after he spearheaded weeks of mass protests against the ruling party, transforming the country's political landscape.

Lawmakers voted 59 to 42 to approve Pashinyan for the job, after the ruling Republican Party came around to backing his premiership bid on his second attempt. The party had narrowly voted him down last week, plunging the Caucasus nation into its most serious political crisis in years.

"My first work after my election will be ensuring a normal life in the country," Pashinyan said ahead of the vote. "We will [also] be developing relations with European countries and the US, with Iran and Georgia, China and India," he added.