Army Major slips into gorge in Kashmir

Representational picture

Srinagar: An Army Major was injured after he slipped into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Police said the officer of 55 Rashtriya Rifles fell in Machil sector of the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday. He has been shifted to the Army's Base Hospital in Srinagar, police said.

