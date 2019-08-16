Army man MS Dhoni celebrates Independence Day in Ladakh

cricket

On August 5, the central government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Indian Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories of J&K and Ladakh

MS Dhoni at an Army event

World Cup-winning former India captain MS Dhoni, who is on duty in Ladakh with the Indian Army, brought in India's 73rd Independence Day with the people of the newly formed union territory.

MS Dhoni reached the newly formed union territory of Ladakh on Wednesday where he received a warm reception from the Army personnel and interacted with them. According to reports, the 38-year-old cricketer who was last seen playing for India in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, also paid a visit to Army General Hospital and interacted with the patients there.

Various photos have surfaced on social media where the former India skipper is seen interacting with people from the armed forces.

Earlier, various photos had also gone viral where Dhoni was seen playing volleyball with members of his Territorial Army battalion and polishing shoes.

Dhoni has undertaken duties of patrolling, guarding and post duties with the troops during his stay with the para regiment.

The 38-year-old joined the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30. Dhoni holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion).

Post the World Cup 2019, MS Dhoni had made himself unavailable for selection for India's tour to West Indies to serve in the Indian Army.

Amidst rumours of retirement, MS Dhoni has not yet clarified as to will he continue playing for India any longer or will he hang up his shoes.

In MS Dhoni's absence, Delhi youngster Rishabh Pant has been given the mantle of donning the gloves for the Indian cricket team. However, in his 4 outings for India so far in the Caribbean Islands, Rishabh Pant has failed miserably with the bat.

Facing criticism for his rash shots at the crease, Rishabh Pant in a media interaction with reporters said that, "

"Every match is crucial for me and it is not about the next six months. Everyday of my life is crucial and I want to improve both as a cricketer and as a person. That's what I am looking forward to,"

"As an individual, I would like to have a big score but every time I go in, I am not focussing on that. I have been getting out after getting set, so I want to play normal, positive cricket that can help my team win matches," Pant said.

With inputs from IANS/PTI

