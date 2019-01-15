Army man's wife and her lover try to kill him; spike ointment used for sexual pleasure

crime

Ahmednagar: An Indian Army jawan filed a case against his wife and her alleged lover alleging that they attempted to kill him by spiking his ointment that he used for sexual pleasure with poison. The case was filed at Nagar Taluka police station in Ahmednagar on Sunday.



The jawan in his complaint said, when he returned home from work, his wife gave him an ointment to apply on his private parts and told him that it would help in attaining "increased sexual pleasure". After applying the ointment, he suffered severe pain and eventually fell sick. When he approached a local doctor, he was told that the ointment might have been spiked with some poisonous substance and it could have proved fatal but he was "lucky to survive".

This led the jawan to suspect his wife. According to India Today, Rajendra Pawar, sub-inspector from the Nagar Taluka police station of Ahmednagar, said, "The case was filed on Sunday and we are yet to seize the said substance used by the accused. Once we have the substance, we will send it for forensic examination.”

Both the accused are yet to be arrested as the investigation is underway, the police official said. " The accused are yet to be questioned as the woman is at her maternal place while the other man is unreachable," Pawar said.

