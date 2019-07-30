Army officer's body found on railway track in Delhi

crime

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Delhi Police is investigating the incident

New Delhi: An Indian Army officer's dead body was found on Monday afternoon on the railway track of Old Delhi Railway Station. The deceased has been identified as Captain Diwakar Puri and was from the Army Medical Corps. According to the reports, the deceased had returned from Lucknow. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the Delhi Police is investigating the incident. Details are awaited.

In another case, Haryana Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in broad daylight by unknown assailants. Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing and said it reflects the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. Chaudhary, a spokesperson of the state Congress, was parking his car outside a gym in sector nine here when the assailants fired 12-15 bullets at the vehicle from two sides, killing him on the spot, ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi said.

Upon hearing the noise, people rushed to the site and Chaudhary was rushed to Sarvodaya hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said. Rathi said the whole incident was caught on CCTV camera and 12 spent cartridges were recovered from the crime scene. He further said the attack appears to be pre-planned and the assailants, who came in a vehicle, knew that Chaudhary would come to the gym. The Congress leader was alone at the time of the incident and the bullets hit him in the neck and chest, Rathi said. The body was handed over to Chaudhary's family after post-mortem, he added.

In a similar incident, The police found a mother and daughter found murdered in their house in Danapur area of Patna. The police said: "The bodies of 45-year-old Seema Devi and her 23-year-old daughter were found in two separate rooms of their house by Seema Devi's son Rishi. Their throats had been slit." Rishi had come home from Ranchi where he works in a bank. On seeing the bodies he informed the police. Patna Superintendent of Police Abhinav Kumar said: "The case is being investigated. CCTV installed in the area is being examined for possible clues."

With inputs from ANI

