Mumbai: Body found on railway tracks; cops track identity by tag on collar

The Andheri GRP has managed to trace the body of an unknown person with the help of a tag on the collar of a tailoring shop.

On June 26, 2019, the Andheri GRP found the body of an unknown person aged around 35 years. The body was found lying beside the railway tracks between Jogeshwari and Andheri railway stations. There were several injuries on the head.

The GRP official has searched the body but did not find any documents or ID. After conducting the Panchnama they sent the body for an autopsy to the Cooper Hospital in Andheri and are currently investigating the case.

The deceased person's identity is was, at first, unknown as no one came to claim his body. The officials also began a search for his relatives or family and also sent a photo to various police stations across the city. While checking his clothing, a tag was found on the collar of his shirt stating 'Mahesh Tailor Roha'.

A police team was dispatched to Roha city. Once they reached Mahesh Tailor shop, they showed the photo of the deceased to the owner, but he could not recognize him.

"Later on, an official visited Roha police station and showed a deceased photo to them where they recognized him," said a police official from GRP.

A missing complaint was registered at Roha police station. After they identified the deceased has a brother, Pandurang Naik (30), the officials contacted him and brought him to Mumbai to identify the body of his brother Ram Soma Naik, 36. Although they handed over the body to him, due to his poor financial condition, he could not afford to perform last rites for his deceased brother.

"The Andheri GRP bore all the expenditure and performed the last rites at a local cemetery in Andheri," added the GRP official.

