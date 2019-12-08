Army runners likely to dominate Vasai-Virar Mayor's Marathon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rahul Pal of the Indian Army, who has a personal best of 2:21.52 and has won the Allahabad Marathon, will face a big challenge from Harendra Chauhan, who finished runner-up at the Allahabad event, when the 9th Indiabulls Home Loans Vasai-Virar Mayor's Marathon will be flagged off on Sunday.

Pal's Armymate Mohit Rathore, Army Sports Institute, Pune's Brahmprakash, who clocked 2:24.50 and Air Force's Sukhdev Singh, who clocked 2:27.51 in Allahabad, could spring in a surprise in the full marathon category of the only national-level running event in the country which is organised by a municipal corporation and offers the highest prize money of R4 lakh for Indian athletes.

The winner of the full marathon for men stands to gain R2.50 lakh. Gopi T, the only Indian to win gold in the Asian Marathon, is a special guest of the event.

