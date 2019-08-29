Army wives to raise revenues for war widows in Delhi through sale of handloom clothes

national

The Army Wives Welfare Association will set up their kiosks to sell handmade bed sheets, cushions, stoles, and other handloom products in order to raise funds for war widows

On Friday, the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) will be organising an exhibition where they will be seen selling handloom clothes in order to raise revenues for war widows. The exhibition will be held at Pacific Mall in Tagore Garden, New Delhi and will be inaugurated by Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's wife, Madhulika Rawat.

The #ArmyWivesWelfareAssociation will organise a sale of handloom clothes on August 30 to raise revenues for war widows.



The mall has offered space for the Army Wives Welfare Association to set up their kiosks which will help them to sell handmade bed sheets, cushions, stoles, and other handloom products. The sale from the event will be donated towards the welfare of the war widows.

The Army Wives Welfare Association is said to be one of the largest non-governmental organisations in India. It came into existence in 1966 with the prime aim of rehabilitating war widows and battle casualties. The organisation also empower beneficiaries through vocational training and safeguarding human rights violations of Army personnel and their dependents.

