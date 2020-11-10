Arnab Goswami moves SC, challenges Bombay High Court order dismissing his bail plea

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moved Supreme Court on Tuesday after the Bombay High Court dismissed his petition for interim bail in 2018 abetment to suicide case.

The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected Arnab Goswami's habeas corpus plea seeking interim relief in the abetment to suicide case, and observed that the victim's rights are as important as that of the accused. The HC has asked Goswami to approach the Alibaug sessions court for regular bail, which it said should be decided within four days.

The Republic TV Editor-in-Chief has approached the sessions court via his lawyers.

The court also observed that the reopening of the case by the Crime Branch of Raigad police cannot be termed illegal. The Alibaug chief judicial magistrate (CJM) had, in its order rejecting the remand of Goswami, said the arrest of the journalist and other accused prima facie appears illegal as approval was not taken from the court before reopening the case.

Goswami was arrested early Wednesday by a team of Mumbai Police and Raigad Police in connection with the case of double-suicide of an architect Anvay Naik (53) and his mother Kumud Naik in Alibaug on May 5, 2018. He is currently lodged at Taloja Central Jail.

In a suicide note, Naik had named Goswami and two others -- Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda -- who allegedly defaulted and failed to clear their dues of over Rs 5 crore for his professional services as agreed upon.

