Around 40 percent of cops have high Blood Pressure, blood sugar

In order to educate people, and create awareness, Dr Nishant Kumar from Eyebetes Foundation and his team organised free screening events

The Eyebetes Foundation has been organising a free screening for diabetes, blood pressure and common blinding eye diseases like diabetes of the eyes, glaucoma, cataract, aging, and rare infections and inherited diseases. At the ongoing Eyebetes event conducted at Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi, approximately 400 policemen underwent screening for diabetes and blood pressure.

Diabetes can lead to cardiovascular problems, including heart attack, stroke, and kidney failure. In order to educate people, and create awareness, Dr Nishant Kumar from Eyebetes Foundation and his team organised free screening events in areas of mass congregation where people are offered free tests for blood pressure, blood sugar, vision assessment and screening for common blinding eye conditions like glaucoma, diabetes, aging changes in the retina and cataract using state-of-the-art technology.

At the camp conducted at Siddhivinayak Temple, not only the common man but policemen too underwent screening.

"The camp has 2,000 devotees who come to the temple every day. Furthermore, 400 policemen too came to get their sugar and blood pressure levels checked. It was alarming that out of approximately 400, 40 percent of the policemen have uncontrolled BP and blood sugar," said Dr. Nishant Kumar, an eye surgeon.

Also Read: Pan-India study shows Vitamin D deficiency significantly associated with Type 2 diabetes

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates