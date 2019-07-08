Around 80, isn't it too late for sex?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr. Love

I am 76 years old and active socially. My husband is 83. He suffers from erectile dysfunction. We have two children, both above the age of 50, settled abroad and doing well in life. I am allowed to buy whatever I require for my needs, be it beauty products or anything else, and he never questions me about my purchases. I go to about 18 kitty parties and pay visits to my friends at events where men are excluded. He does not object to that either. I walk for 45 minutes, do some meditation and pranayama daily. He does not accompany me, and I walk with female friends. In short, I have nothing to complain about. My only problem is that, even at his age, my husband is interested in sex. He hugs me, touches me or tries to fondle me affectionately about six times a day. I believe it is too late in the day for such activities. He should be interested in spiritual matters and not do this. What is your advice? — JP

I’m not sure I have any advice, to be honest. Physical intimacy is as normal as the need for spirituality, and your husband and you clearly have different priorities. If this bothers you, why can’t you tell him how you feel? Communication shouldn’t be a problem between the two of you given the number of years you have been together. You admit you have no real problems apart from him wanting sex, so what stops you from arriving at some sort of arrangement with him? There is no prescribed age at which one gives up physical needs for spiritual ones. If the two of you feel differently about this, it is perfectly normal because you are two individuals with specific needs. This shouldn’t be a problem as long as you are both honest with each other about your expectations. Give him a chance to explain why he feels this way and tell him why it bothers you as much as it clearly does.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

