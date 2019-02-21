Arpita Chakraborty excited to sing for her screen idol Madhuri Dixit-Nene

bollywood

The dance number is the remake of the song by the same name from Rishi Kapoor-starrer Karz (1980). Since childhood, Arpita dreamt of singing for her screen idol, Madhuri

Arpita Chakraborty. Pic/Instagram

Singer Arpita Chakraborty has rendered the Paisa Ye Paisa track in the upcoming film, Total Dhamaal. The makers were looking for a unique voice and felt hers perfectly suited Madhuri Dixit- Nene. The dance number is the remake of the song by the same name from Rishi Kapoor-starrer Karz (1980). Since childhood, Arpita dreamt of singing for her screen idol, Madhuri.

"It was owing to their belief in me that I could do justice to the song. I am extremely grateful to creative director Kookie Gulati and director Indra Kumar for finding my voice suitable for the song," she says. The 'Raske Bhare Tore Naina' singer has also recently crooned the Marathi song 'Ghe Jaguni Tu' from the upcoming film Ti And Ti starring Pushkar Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni and Prarthana Behere.

Total Dhamaal hits theatres on February 22, 2019. It stars Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Arshad Warsi. Evergreen on-screen pair Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor will be reuniting in this instalment of the Dhamaal franchise. Having collaborated on more than 12 films together, Dixit and Kapoor's bond goes beyond movies. Madhuri Dixit will be returning to Bollywood after four years with Total Dhamaal; she was last seen in the Marathi movie Bucket List.

Also read: Total Dhamaal: Six reasons why this comic caper will tickle your funny bone

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates